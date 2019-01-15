Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen Joining 'Sopranos' Prequel

Jon Bernthal and Vera Farmiga are set for the ensemble drama 'The Many Saints of Newark.'

Corey Stoll and Billy Magnussen are packing their bags for New Jersey.

The First Man actor is in final negotiations and the Game Night breakout is set to join New Line's Sopranos prequel, The Many Saints of Newark.

Set in the era of the Newark riots in the '60s, the ensemble drama takes place when African Americans and Italians of Newark were at each other's throats and when, among the gangsters of each group, the fighting became especially lethal.

While plot details are unclear, it is expected that some of the Sopranos characters will make an appearance. Stoll and Magnussen will join Jon Bernthal and Vera Farmiga, as well as Alessandro Nivola, who will play Dickey Moltisanti, the mentor of teenage Tony Soprano.

Alan Taylor will direct from a script by Sopranos creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner. Chase and Konner will produce, with Nicole Lambert and Marcus Viscidi exec producing.

Stoll, repped by UTA and Suskin, is set for Ryan Murphy's Cuckoo's Nest prequel, Ratched, at Netflix. Magnussen, who will next be seen in Disney's Aladdin, is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Sloane Offer.

