Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James Join Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story'

The director is helming a new take on the screen and stage classic.

Stage and screen actors Corey Stoll and Brian d’Arcy James have joined Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story.

Stoll and d’Arcy James join leads Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, who are playing the star-crossed lovers Tony, a former member of the white gang known as the Jets, and Maria, the younger sister of the leader of the Sharks, a Puerto Rican gang. Also putting on their dancing shoes are Rita Moreno (Valentina), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo) and Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino).

Stoll will play Lieutenant Schrank, the New York City detective charged with quelling civic unrest in his racially divided precinct, while dʼArcy James will play Sergeant Krupke, a veteran cop whose beat includes the territories of the Sharks and the Jets.

The film will be adapted for the screen from the original 1957 Broadway musical, which was written by Arthur Laurents with music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and concept, direction and choreography by Jerome Robbins.

Stoll was last seen portraying Buzz Aldrin in First Man and earned a Golden Globe nomination for his work on House of Cards. He also recently played lead roles in Othello, Julius Caesar and Plenty for the New York Shakespeare Festival/Public Theater.

DʼArcy James is a three-time Tony nominee and an Obie and Drama Desk Award winner for his wide-ranging theater work, including starring as King George in the original run of Hamilton at the Public Theater, originating Grammy-nominated roles in Broadway’s Something Rotten!, Shrek: The Musical, Sweet Smell of Success, Macbeth, Time Stands Still, The Lieutenant of Inishmore and more. He is currently leading the ensemble of The Ferryman on Broadway. He next appears on the big screen in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.