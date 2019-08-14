'47 Meters Down: Uncaged': Corinne Foxx Says Dad Jamie Foxx Gave Her "the Worst" Advice For Her Feature Film Debut

"He's always like, 'it so easy, you can do it,' and I'm like 'dad you won an Oscar, of course it's easy for you,'" she said.

At the Los Angeles premiere for Johannes Roberts' 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, Corinne Foxx recalled accompanying her father, Jamie Foxx, to set and premiere events as a child. The tables turned this week as the Oscar-winning actor joined his daughter to celebrate her film debut.

"I grew up going to set with my dad and going to his premieres, and to finally have my own and him coming to mine, it's so full circle for me," Foxx told The Hollywood Reporter.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged takes the first's shark-infested plot and centers on a group of teenage girls, played by Foxx, Sistine Stallone, Brianne Tju and Sophie Nélisse, who explore underwater ruins only to eventually learn that the water isn't as uninhabited as they initially thought.

Foxx said she joined the cast for the horror movie later than others since the role was already filled. After the initial actress dropped out of the film, Foxx said she had a week of rigorous training to learn how to swim and scuba dive.

Throughout the filming process, Foxx said her father would give her words of encouragement, advice she thought was the "worst."

"He's always like, 'it so easy, you can do it,' and I'm like 'dad you won an Oscar of course it's easy for you,'" she said.

Fellow cast member Brec Bassinger said that she was glad to be involved in the film debuts for both Foxx and Sistine Stallone, daughter of Sylvester Stallone. "They just had so much confidence and most actors don't have that much confidence walking on set for the first time," she told THR. "It's almost like it runs in their blood or something.'

Foxx said that she used to think it wouldn't be possible to take pride in her last name while creating a career for herself, saying "I used to shy away from my last name."

But in the last few years, she said she's learned to embrace the her last name and the legacy it symbolizes. "My dad's such a talented actor and I'm so honored to walk in his footsteps," she said. "It's a big deal, I want to do him well."

Stars Sophie Nélisse, Davi Santos, Sistine Stallone and her father Sylvester also walked the red carpet at the Regency Theaters in Westwood.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged hits theaters Friday.