3 UCLA Students Being Tested for Coronavirus

"As soon as we learn the results, we will inform you of any campus impacts," Chancellor Gene D. Block says.

Three University of California, Los Angeles students are being tested for the coronavirus, the college announced Friday.

Currently, the three unidentified students are self-isolating off campus while the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health runs tests, according to a statement from Chancellor Gene D. Block.

"LACDPH has committed to expediting these tests for UCLA," the statement reads. "As soon as we learn the results, we will inform you of any campus impacts. Understandably, some of you may be wondering about the status of classes and campus operations in general."

Block's statement continues, "We are actively monitoring and responding to the situation and will continue to follow the guidance of public health agencies. At this time, there have been no recommendations by LACDPH to suspend campus operations, including modifying class schedules."

Block stressed that no student or faculty member has tested positive for coronavirus thus far.

"While situations like these often create uncertainty and concern, please be assured that the safety and well-being of the entire UCLA community remains our top priority, and we will continue to provide you with the most reliable and up-to-date information possible on UCLA’s COVID-19 website," Block said in his statement.