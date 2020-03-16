Coronavirus: AMC Caps Attendance at 50 Per Screening

As moviegoing plummets, the measure follows the exhibitor already reducing seating capacity by 50 percent in each of its auditoriums.

AMC Theatres on Monday unveiled a "50-50" policy through April 30 that will see the exhibition giant limit attendance at every movie screening across the country to a maximum of 50 guests amid the coronavirus.

The limit on tickets sold by the largest American cinema chain follows AMC, as well as Regal Cinemas and Cineplex, the Canadian exhibition giant, on Friday cutting seating capacity by 50 percent in all locations across North America.

“The health of our guests and employee teams comes first for AMC. Therefore, effective immediately, at all our U.S. theaters that are open, we will limit ticket sales per showtime in each of our theatre auditoriums to a maximum of 50 percent of normal seating capacity and a maximum of 50 people, whichever is less," said AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron.

AMC added it is complying with directions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other local and federal authorities to limit exposure to the coronavirus outbreak, which has caused moviegoing to plummet. New York City and L.A. cinemas have been ordered shut.

The CDC has recommended a limitation on gatherings to a maximum of 50 people. AMC added it is also complying with governmental mandates to close certain theaters, restaurants or bars for social distancing.

AMC, which operates 11,000 screens in the U.S., also said that it will put in place "enhanced" cleaning procedures on "high touch-point areas, including kiosks, counter tops, restroom areas, glass, handrails and doorknobs."

The new protocols, like the 50-50 policy on ticket sales, will run through April 30.