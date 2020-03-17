Coronavirus Cases in L.A. County Double Overnight to 50, Largest Single Day Spike

For the first time in the coronavirus pandemic, the number of positive cases exceeds 100 in L.A. County.

For the second straight day, L.A. County Department of Public Health is reporting its largest single day spike in the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus with 50 more individuals testing positive, bringing the total to 144.

The news, announced during a Tuesday briefing at L.A. County Board of Supervisors headquarters downtown, doubles the jump reported on Monday when new cases rose by 25 to 94.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer called it a "huge increase," adding that, as with all new cases, those individuals are isolated and their close contacts have been quarantined. Additional information about their geographic locations is forthcoming. "We anticipated we would see new cases and will continue to see new cases," Ferrer explained of the increases, which have been gradually growing in recent days with the threat of community transmissions exacerbated by a 14-day incubation period. "There will be more people infected but that does not mean our efforts of social distancing are not working. It takes three to four weeks to see fruits of our labor."

Ferrer also wanted to point out that the county has seen a "dramatic increase" in lab testing, reporting the completion of 206 tests while commercial labs have processed tests for 900 individuals. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta — working in tandem with the L.A. County Department of Public Health — has been shouldering some of the burden by completing tests for 38 individuals. "This is good news for all of us," she said.

Per reports on Tuesday afternoon, coronavirus has now reached all 50 states and the death toll has reached 100 in the U.S. While the news downtown was, again, about the number of new cases as well as the measures being taken by city leaders to help soften both the economic, financial and personal blows to residents amid widespread shutdowns enforced on the state and local levels, Ferrer continued to push "social distancing" into the spotlight.

The city of Los Angeles as well as the county have taken drastic and unprecedented measures to help slow the spread of the virus, including the shuttering of movie theaters, gyms, nightclubs, bars, bowling alleys, arcades, entertainment centers, while restaurants are limited to take-out and delivery service only. Gatherings of more than 50 are “strongly discouraged” as the county follows guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and residents are being told to maintain six-feet apart in social settings.

"I want everyone to know that we recognize that there are enormous hardships in issuing these orders and it creates economic and emotional hardships as we limit people's ability to be with each other and friends," Ferrer continued of the orders, which she said definitively are "enforceable," adding, "We know that if we work together, we have the opportunity to slow the spread." Those measures, as mentioned by health leaders across the globe, continue to be washing hands, staying home if you're sick and canceling all non-essential meetings and social gatherings. "Sick people need to stay home. If you’re an older person or person with underlying health issues, please take seriously the requests that you do stay home."

Ferrer said that isolation can a tricky time for some, and she encouraged anyone who is "feeling particularly stressed" to call the L.A. County Department of Public Health's mental health hotline, available 24/7: 1-800-854-7771.

L.A. County is also moving forward with extreme measures to protect residents facing financial hardship during the crisis, including an eviction moratorium lasting through May 31 to stop all residential and commercial evictions due to nonpayment of rent and/or late fees. When the emergency is lifted, residents and tenants will have six months to pay back rent and fees. L.A. County utilities will not shut off or stop services for delinquent payments for water, sewer and trash pickup services. Those measures were announced by Supervisor Hilda Solis at Tuesday's press conference.

Meanwhile in Orange County, public and private gatherings are now prohibited through the end of the month per an order from Orange County Health officer Dr. Nichole Quick.

And on the opposite coast, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday afternoon that coronavirus cases in the city have surpassed 800. He advised New Yorkers to be prepared for a possible shelter-in-place order, saying the decision would be made within 48 hours.