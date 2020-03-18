CFDA Fashion Awards Postponed From June Date

The annual ceremony — which honored Jennifer Lopez last year — has been moved over concerns of the coronavirus.

The 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards have been pushed back from June.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America announced its decision to postpone the starry event in light of the coronavirus pandemic that has led to a national emergency, shut downs of gyms and theaters in several states and a federal recommendation to avoid groups of more than 10 people.

"As coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact the globe, we want to update our members and the broader fashion community on the status of the annual CFDA Fashion Awards," read a statement on Wednesday. "After carefully reviewing the guidelines of federal and state governments, as well as public health agencies, CFDA Chairman, Tom Ford, and Steven Kolb, President and CEO, along with the full support of the board, have made the decision to postpone the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards."

The 500-member organization continued on Instagram, "The COVID-19 outbreak is bringing many challenges to fashion designers in both their personal lives and professional operations. As an organization with a diverse membership conducting business globally, the CFDA is doing everything it can to help our designers through these difficult times in their businesses."

The CFDA had not yet announced the nominees for the 2020 ceremony, set to be held June 8 at The New York Public Library, which closed on March 14 through March 31. It said designer nominations will also be postponed to a later date.

Other notable fashion and beauty events, including the annual Met Gala, have been postponed as well.

At last year's CFDA Fashion Awards, Jennifer Lopez, Brandon Maxwell and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were among the big winners of the evening. Lopez donned a red Ralph Lauren top embellished with 40,000 Swarovski crystals while accepting the Fashion Icon Award, previously won by Rihanna, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga. Off-White and Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh led the nominations in 2019.

The coronavirus has impacted Hollywood with numerous film and television sets suspended, leaving below-the-line employees in need of financial help from unions. Red carpet events have by and large been cancelled or postponed given restrictions on gatherings, after L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti limited public gatherings to 50 people.