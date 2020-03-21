David Bryan of Bon Jovi Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Bryan is the latest member of the music community to be diagnosed with COVID-19, following singer-songwriter Charlotte Lawrence, producer Andrew Watt, and gospel singer Sandi Patty.

Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan has tested positive for coronavirus, he revealed in an update on social media.

Bryan, a founding member of the band as well as a Tony Award-winning composer (Memphis), said his condition has been improving after being ill and quarantined for the past week.

"I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus," Bryan wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day."

"Please don’t be afraid!!!" he said. "It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon... with the help of every American!!"

The same evening that Bryan posted the news of his diagnosis, the group's frontman, Jon Bon Jovi, announced his support of fans in Chicago holding an at-home "Livin' on a Prayer" sing-along from their windows Saturday night. "I'm just warming up getting ready to sing along with you. In these trying times, I am with you with all of my heart and my soul," he said while playing guitar in a video clip on Instagram."Sing it out, baby. We're all going to come through this together."

Bryan is the latest member of the music community to be diagnosed with COVID-19. Singer-songwriter Charlotte Lawrence, producer Andrew Watt, gospel singer Sandi Patty are among the artists who have shared their experiences with coronavirus, and Universal Music Group chairman/CEO Lucian Grainge was hospitalized after testing positive.

