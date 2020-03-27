Four Seasons New York Offers Rooms to Medical Workers During Coronavirus Crisis

The hotel is offering free rooms to doctors and nurses to protect their families against COVID-19.

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout New York, Ty Warner, the owner of the Four Seasons hotel, will provide free rooms for medical personnel in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Doctors, nurses and other medical professionals working on the frontlines of the pandemic are being offered complimentary stays at the luxe hotel on East 57th Street.

“Many of those working in New York City have to travel long distances to and from their homes after putting in 18-hour days," Warner said in a written statement. "They need a place close to work where they can rest and regenerate."

At a time where there's a shortage of medical gear at local hospitals, the hotel has stepped in to help — by offering free room and board to those working at nearby hospitals including Bellevue and Mount Sinai — following Gov. Andrew Cuomo's call to action. The goal is to stop the spread of the virus by protecting the families of those taking care of patients on the frontlines.