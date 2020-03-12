Coronavirus Guidelines Being Developed for Broadway Shows, Says New York City Mayor

"I don't want to see Broadway go dark if we can avoid it," Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN. "I want to see if we can strike some kind of balance."

New York City is developing guidelines for attending Broadway shows amid coronavirus concerns, Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN on Thursday. According to de Blasio, new rules are expected to be issued as early as tomorrow.

"I don’t want to see Broadway go dark if we can avoid it," de Blasio said. "I want to see if we can strike some kind of balance."

He continued, "What we’re trying to figure out: is there a way to reduce the capacity, reduce the number of people? If we cannot strike that balance, of course, we can go to closure."

Along with impending Broadway guidelines, de Blasio said that more New York City restrictions to contain the coronavirus are likely to come.

Last week, New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced a state of emergency as the coronavirus — now considered a pandemic — continues to spread across the state and the globe. As of Thursday morning, there are 62 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York City, including a Broadway usher who worked at theaters housing the shows Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and Six. Both productions are still operating as normal.

Due to worries surrounding the virus, producer Scott Rudin reduced ticket prices to $50 each for all five of his shows now on Broadway, including Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, The Book of Mormon, The Lehman Trilogy, To Kill a Mockingbird and West Side Story.

There are 31 shows currently in production on Broadway, with eight new shows set to begin preview performances within the next few weeks.

Several shows have urged patrons to stay home or exchange tickets for future performances if they are feeling ill or experiencing flu-like symptoms. Other measures taken include additional venue cleaning, limited backstage access and decreased stage door appearances from castmembers.

If the threshold for shows is set at 1,000 spaces or less, many of the bigger Broadway theaters with sell-out shows will be forced to significantly cut capacity. That goes from houses on the larger end of the spectrum, like Gershwin, where Wicked runs and the seating capacity is 1,933, through the Shubert (To Kill a Mockingbird), which seats 1,460, to the Richard Rodgers, where Hamilton plays to 1,319 per performance.

In terms of precedents, 12 Broadway musical productions were shut down in 1975 for 25 days because of a musicians strike, and the 2007 stagehands strike caused a shutdown for 19 days. While these didn’t have much impact on shows doing strong business, they did force struggling productions or shows that were still finding their footing at the box office to close early. Additionally, the 9/11 attacks happened on a Tuesday with shows canceled that evening, along with both matinee and evening performances the next day. However, those shows were back up and running by Thursday. Though attendance was patchy for a while, a popular campaign to encourage New Yorkers to get out to shows slowly had a positive effect.

Beyond Broadway, large New York City venues like the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall and Madison Square Garden also likely will be impacted by coronavirus concerns.

Since the coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, earlier this year, it has affected over 125,000 people in 122 countries and caused over 4,600 deaths. In addition to New York's GLAAD Media Awards, a number of entertainment industry events have been canceled or postponed due to the viral outbreak, including SXSW, Coachella and the Game Developers Conference.

David Rooney contributed to this report.