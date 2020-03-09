Coronavirus: Italian Box Office Collapses, France Tightens Restrictions

The new regulations raise further questions about the fate of this year's Cannes Film Festival, set to kick off May 12.

The impact of restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in Europe are already being felt at the box office as Italian cinemas all but shut down this weekend and ticket revenues plunged.

The Italian box office for the weekend of March 5-March 8 came to $503,000 (€439,515), a 79 percent week-on-week drop and fully 95 percent off the same weekend a year earlier. The number one film, the Italian biopic Hidden Away, which won the best actor honor for star Elio Germano at the Berlin International Film Festival last month, was the number one film with a measly $104,000 gross. Horror title The Grudge ($59,000) and Will Smith/Martin Lawrence starrer Bad Boys for Life ($45,000) were second and third, receptively.

And things are likely to get worse before they get better. On Sunday, Italy introduced new more restrictive quarantine measures, locking down a huge swath of northern Italy, amounting to 16 million people or around a quarter of its population, in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Already around half of the country's theaters are shut and new hygienic regulations require visitors to sit three seats apart.

With more than 7,300 confirmed infections, Italy has now registered more cases of the virus than any country but China. The death toll in the country rose to 366.

France, the second-hardest hit nation in Europe, and fifth in the world, also tightened restrictions on Sunday. French Health Minister Olivier Véran announced a ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people. According to official reports, some 1,126 people have been infected in France and 19 people have died so far. Although the minister didn’t provide a timeline for the new 1,000-person ban, it is also believed to be valid until April 15, which raises concerns about television festival Series Mania, set to run March 20-March 29 in Lille. The new restrictions would appear to make the international series festival, which hosts around 3000 participants, untenable.

The new regulations raise further questions about the fate of this year's Cannes Film Festival, set to kick off May 12. On Friday, Cannes sought to assuage concerns, insisting they are proceeding as planned and will unveil their line-up on April 16 as scheduled.

French cinemas however, remain open. The new restrictions apply per projection room and there is only a single French cinema that has a 1000 plus capacity—the Grand Rex cinema in Paris, with a capacity of 2,800. The Grand Rex will have to restrict its crowds to 1000 or less for the duration of the new ban. The French association of cinemas, FCNF, told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday that, in terms of theater attendance, the cornavirus has not yet had a significant impact in France.



