Howie Mandel and Naomi Campbell Wear Hazmat-Style Suits During Coronavirus Pandemic

As the coronavirus officially becomes a global pandemic, some Hollywood stars are bracing with protective gear.

Howie Mandel and Naomi Campbell are taking extra precautions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Their fashion choices are reflecting its escalation, with New York and California remaining two of the most affected states in the U.S.

Earlier this week, America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel, known for his love of hygiene, sported an all-white hazmat style suit with bright yellow gloves and a brown gas mask.

Another star is following suit — Naomi Campbell was geared up from head-to-toe at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX, posting a photo of her look (with lavender gloves, clear goggles and a blue medical mask) on Instagram this week. Campbell posted another picture of herself in a car and captioned it, "Safety first."

Mandel made light of their almost identical, prudent ensembles in a post on Instagram asking, "Who wore it better?" Health officials indeed advise limiting social contact by decreasing public density. The California governor has recommended L.A. events be capped at 250 people, while in New York, the governor mandated a ban on gatherings with more than 500 people beginning Friday.

Gwyneth Paltrow proved to be ahead of the style curve by donning a pollution-protecting face mask on her flight to Paris last month. Elsewhere, entertainment insiders have developed new methods of greeting to avoid contact and the spread of germs — including an elbow bump, dubbed the "corona shake" by Hillary Clinton. Jane Fonda admitted, "I'm told even elbow bumps aren't good anymore because people sneeze into their elbows."

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization classified the coronavirus as an official pandemic. The same day, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson became the first major Hollywood figures to reveal their diagnoses with the coronavirus. Their son Chet Hanks gave an update on social media, informing fans that his parents are "not tripping" over their condition. The couple remains in Australia where Hanks was preparing for the upcoming Elvis film by Baz Luhrmann.

Many entertainment and sporting events have been canceled, including Coachella, Stagecoach and the remainder of the NBA and NHL seasons. Meanwhile, talks shows with live studio audiences will go on without the crowds.