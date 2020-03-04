Los Angeles County Declares Emergency With 6 New Coronavirus Cases

All the new cases were linked to a known exposure source, officials say.

Los Angeles County on Wednesday declared an emergency with six new cases of coronavirus announced.

The cases were confirmed Tuesday night and all the new cases were linked to a known exposure source, officials said.

San Francisco and Orange County already declared a similar emergency.

County health officials, along with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, implored residents to wash their hands often and to avoid physical social interactions, such as hugs and handshakes. They also said anyone with any illness, no matter how minor, should stay home.

County officials also asked that business and schools be understanding with employees who wish to work from home.

Mayor Garcetti did not mince words, saying more cases are inevitable and it is every resident's responsibility to take the proper precautions, which he again said included washing hands often and curtailing physical social interactions.

County officials said hospital staffs and emergency responders are being trained how to handle any infected or thought-to-be infected patients.

