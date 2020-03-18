Coronavirus: L.A. County Reports 96 New Cases in 48 Hours as Increases Expected for "Foreseeable Future"

Today, Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer reported 46 new cases, down from yesterday's caseload of 50, but she was quick to make it clear that a slight dip does not mean that the crisis is softening.

For more than a week, the L.A. County Department of Public Health has been holding daily press briefings to release the number of positive coronavirus cases and, for the first time in the current pandemic, there has been a decrease from the day before. Today, Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer reported 46 new cases, down from yesterday's caseload of 50, but she was quick to make it clear that a slight dip does not mean that the crisis is softening.

There are now a total of 190 cases across L.A. County and further increases are expected. "I hope you don't take as a sign that there's no need to worry," Ferrer said, adding that for every new case, officials have the expectation that there are likely five to 10 individuals who have not yet been tested but are, "in fact, infected and able to transmit [coronavirus] to others." Of the 46 new cases, eight were reported out of Long Beach and two out of Pasadena, cities that operate with their own independent health departments. As with all new cases, Ferrer said those individuals are now isolated and their close contacts are quarantined.

She estimates that between 20-25 percent of individuals with COVID-19 have been hospitalized at some point, either for one to two days or for slightly longer periods in other cases. In reference to the expected increases, Ferrer offered that her team is expected to report increases in positive test cases "today, tomorrow and in the foreseeable future," possibly for the next four to even 12 weeks. That would mean this current trend could continue through, at least, June and possibly deeper into the summer season. "That doesn't mean our actions are not working," she said, before turning her attention towards social distancing guidelines. "It's really critical understand that you have the capacity to become infected yourself and to infect others. ... Everyone should stay home as much as possible."

She said that in order to ensure that residents have been heeding that advice, officials had closed movie theaters, nightclubs, bars, bowling alleys and arcades, while restaurants are limited to take-out and delivery service only. She did not say how many restaurants have not been following those orders but she did tease that some have not been compliant. However, inspectors have been out notifying those owners who have been allowing in-restaurant dining and making sure they "quickly come into compliance."

In terms of lock-down orders, she said those have not been enforced and residents should feel free to walk, hike, or run — "just not with a group of people." She added: "This is the time for universal precautions."

As of March 18, 2020, the number of confirmed cases in L.A. County stands at 190. A full list of cities with respective positive test cases follows.

Confirmed Cases — 190 total cases

Los Angeles County — 180

Long Beach — 8

Pasadena — 2

By City

Alhambra — 1

Arcadia –2

Beverly Hills — 4

Carson — 1

Culver City –2

Diamond Bar –2

Gardena –1

Glendale — 4

Inglewood — 1

La Mirada –3

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills — 1

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights — 5

Los Angeles – Brentwood — 2

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove — 1

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock — 1

Los Angeles – Encino — 6

Los Angeles – Granada Hills — 3

Los Angeles – Hollywood — 5

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills — 2

Los Angeles – Koreatown — 1

Los Angeles – Mar Vista — 1

Los Angeles – Melrose — 10

Los Angeles – North Hollywood — 2

Los Angeles – Northridge — 1

Los Angeles – Reseda –1

Los Angeles – San Pedro — 1

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks — 4

Los Angeles – Silverlake — 1

Los Angeles – Sylmar — 1

Los Angeles – Tarzana — 5

Los Angeles – Venice — 4

Los Angeles – West Adams — 1

Los Angeles – West Hills –3

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles — 1

Los Angeles – West Vernon –1

Los Angeles – Westchester –2

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills –3

Lynwood — 1

Manhattan Beach — 4

Monterey Park –2

San Dimas — 1

Santa Clarita — 2

Santa Monica — 3

South Pasadena — 1

Torrance– 2

Walnut — 1

West Hollywood — 11

City of Los Angeles – Communities < 25000 — 32

County Los Angeles – Unincorporated Areas, Cities and Communities < 25000 — 30