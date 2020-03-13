Nintendo of America Tells Staff to Self-Quarantine After Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

"We have determined that the individual had contact with other employees and we have notified those employees to the situation," the video game company said in a statement on Friday.

Nintendo of America is working with public health authorities after an employee in its Redmond, Washington, offices tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We have determined that the individual had contact with other employees and we have notified those employees to the situation," the company said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday. "All impacted employees are now self-quarantining, whether they are experiencing symptoms or not."

Nintendo of America said it is "supporting this individual as they recover" and will "continue to take precautions to safeguard the health and well-being of all our employees and the broader community."

Washington has been hit hard by the outbreak, with more than 201 reported cases according to the CDC, the most of any other state other than New York.

In response to the outbreak, Nintendo of America has "taken the precautionary step to allow NOA employees in the states of California and Washington the opportunity to work from home."

The company did not state if the news will impact any upcoming game releases. Nintendo is set to launch Animal Crossing: New Horizons on its Switch consoles on March 20.