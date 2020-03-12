NYC Venues Shutter Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Metropolitan Opera, New York Philharmonic and Carnegie Hall have canceled events through March 31, with the Metropolitan Museum of Art closing its locations starting on Friday.

New York City continues to see events and large gatherings paused amid the coronavirus pandemic, as some of the city's biggest venues are temporarily closing their doors.

The Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center, the New York Philharmonic and Carnegie Hall have all canceled all events through March 31. The Met has also suspended all rehearsals.

"In response to the public health emergency and in consultation with the office of the Mayor, effective immediately, all Met performances and rehearsals will be canceled through March 31," reads a statement. "We are announcing this closure at the same time as other cultural institutions, including the New York Philharmonic and Carnegie Hall."

The Metropolitan Museum of Art will temporarily close its three locations — The Met Fifth Avenue, The Met Breuer, and The Met Cloisters — starting Friday in support of the city's effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"The Met's priority is to protect and support our staff, volunteers, and visitors, and we have been taking several proactive precautionary measures, including discouraging travel to affected areas, implementing rigorous cleaning routines, and staying in close communication with New York City health officials and the Centers for Disease Control," said Daniel H. Weiss, president and CEO of the Museum, in a statement. "While we don't have any confirmed cases connected to the Museum, we believe that we must do all that we can to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our community, which at this time calls for us to minimize gatherings while maintaining the cleanest environment possible. We look forward to soon announcing when we'll be able to welcome our staff and visitors back to the Museum."

The news comes as the city is developing guidelines for attending Broadway shows amid coronavirus concerns. Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN on Thursday that new rules are expected to be issued as early as Friday.

"I don’t want to see Broadway go dark if we can avoid it," de Blasio said. "I want to see if we can strike some kind of balance."

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced a state of emergency last week as the coronavirus — now considered a pandemic — continues to spread across the state and the globe. As of Thursday morning, there are 62 confirmed cases in New York City, including a Broadway usher who worked at theaters housing the shows Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and Six. Both productions are still operating as normal.

There are 31 shows currently in production on Broadway. producer Scott Rudin has already reduced ticket prices to $50 each for all five of his shows, including Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, with some other productions following suit. Beyond Babel also announced a hiatus on Thursday. Following Thursday's 8 p.m. performance at The Gym at Judson, which seats 150 people, the shows for March 13 through April 6 will be rescheduled into May.

Noche Flamenca's Antígona that La MaMa was scheduled to present March 19 through April 5 has also been postponed in response to President Trump's travel ban from European countries, which he announced during his Oval office address on Wednesday night. The ban "makes it impossible for company members to come from Spain to New York right now. The organizations are rescheduling the performances for sometime in the next few months and will announce the new dates as soon as possible," reads a statement.