Coronavirus Outbreak Leads to Delays in Video Game Manufacturing

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, earlier this year and was recently declared by the World Health Organization to be a global health emergency, video game console makers are experiencing delays in their manufacturing cycles.

Nintendo on Thursday released the following statement on its website about how the virus is affecting their work flow: "We can confirm that the manufacturing of some Nintendo products for the Japanese market has been delayed due to the impact of 2019-nCoV coronavirus outbreak. Nintendo does not anticipate a significant impact on our broader global supply chain for systems and accessories at this time, and product sales in North America and Europe, including preorders, are not affected. We would like to express our concern and support for all those affected by the coronavirus during this challenging time."

Additionally, publisher Private Division tweeted about a delay to their upcoming title debuting on a Nintendo console, noting, "We're delaying Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch due to the coronavirus impacting the Virtuos team working on the port, to provide them enough time to finish development. We'll now be releasing the physical version on cartridge. Once we have a new launch date, we'll let you know!"

The company also released a follow-up tweet that said, "To clarify, the team at Virtuos is ok, but their office has remained closed during this time. We're working with the team to determine an updated development timeline, and will share more regarding a new launch date shortly."

All three of the major game consoles — Nintendo, Playstation and Xbox — are manufactured in Taiwan, which has recorded multiple patients affected with the virus. Sony has declined to comment on how the coronavirus has impacted them, while Microsoft has yet to respond to The Hollywood Reporter's request.

On the same day that the city of Wuhan went into quarantine and halted their air and rail travel in the wake of the coronavirus, analytics company Apptica identified that the mobile game Plague, Inc. has risen to the top of the App Store's top paid apps. The game is centered around the spread of infectious disease.

There are currently no updates on whether the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X — both slated for this year — may be affected by the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed over 560 people in China and spread to more than 10 countries.