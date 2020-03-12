Coronavirus: Paramount Pulls European Release of 'A Quiet Place Part II'

The film joins 'No Time to Die' and 'Peter Rabbit 2' on major studio titles impacted by the growing pandemic.

A Quiet Place Part II has become the latest major studio title to be impacted by the coronavirus, the film's European release having been pushed back as the crisis continues to spark widespread disruption.

European exhibitors were informed on Thursday about the decision by Paramount, which comes a day after the World Health Organization officially declared the outbreak to be a global "pandemic" and as European nations impose tighter restrictions on public gatherings and events in efforts to contain its spread.

Shortly after the European news broke, director and star John Krasinski posted a message on Instagram stating that the film's entire release — including domestic — was being pushed back.

"One of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that," he wrote in a letter to fans on Instagram.

Paramount confirmed the news in a statement shortly after, saying, in part: "We believe in and support the theatrical experience, and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace."

A Quiet Place Part II — which had its world premiere in New York on Sunday — was due to kick off its international rollout on March 18, landing in the U.K. on March 19 and the U.S. March 20.

The film is the sequel to Krasinski's 2018 dystopian horror, in which he also starred alongside his wife, Emily Blunt, and which became a smash hit, earning more than $340 million.

A Quiet Place Part II joins other major movies impacted by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, including the 25th Bond film, No Time to Die, and Peter Rabbit 2.

March 12, 8:25 a.m. Updated to include Paramount statement.