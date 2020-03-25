Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

Prince Charles has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the British royals said Wednesday.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus," a statement said. "He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

The eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, who is first in line in terms of succession to the British throne, is 71.

The news comes after various stars and personalities have tested positive. ABC's The Bachelor star Colton Underwood, 28, revealed his coronavirus diagnosis, along with Watch What Happens Live star Andy Cohen, who tested positive on Friday after a few days of self-quarantine.

Elsewhere, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson contracted the virus in the United States and sought treatment upon arrival in Australia, where they are now out of hospital and self-isolating at a rented home.

While reporting no symptoms apart from a slight runny nose, Idris Elba previously also tested positive for the coronavirus. Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju shared his positive diagnosis last Monday via social media and was self-quarantining in Norway with his family.

Both California and New York City have declared a state of emergency to deal with the health crisis.

The coronavirus has severely impacted the entertainment industry, with almost every television production having shut down in the past weeks. Late night talk shows have also been paused, with many hosts posting YouTube videos from their homes during self-quarantine as an alternative form of programming.