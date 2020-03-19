Coronavirus: Sky Germany Giving Subscribers Free Month of Film, Series Packages

The pay TV group is unlocking its Sky Cinema and Sky Entertainment services for home-bound viewers as the country goes into lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sky Germany, the company that is part of Comcast-owned European pay TV giant Sky, is offering customers forced to stay at home amid the coronavirus lockdown a free month of binge-watching.

On Thursday, the company said that it would give all subscribers its Sky Cinema and Sky Entertainment packages for free for the next 30 days. The Sky Cinema package, which offers recent feature releases, normally retails for $37.73 (€34.99) per month, while the Sky Entertainment offering, which shows TV series including the likes of The Walking Dead and in-house production Babylon Berlin, normally goes for $26.95 (€24.99) a month.

"In these troubling and unpredictable times, Sky has set itself the goal of continuing to accompany its customers through difficult times as best it can," the company said in a statement.

Sky has also added a news button to the home screen on its smart box, allowing customers quick access to the latest reporting on the coronavirus.

Sky, however, did not announce a reduction in pricing for its sports package, something Scandinavian pay TV group Viaplay recently unveiled. Viaplay parent company, the Nordic Entertainment Group, reduced prices across the board for its sports packages after all major sporting events and competitions were canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the week, Sky U.K. said it would make Sky Go Extra available to all customers for free, "so busy homes will have access to Sky TV on three screens at the same time." Sky Go Extra is an extension of the Sky Go app that brings content to mobile phones and allows users you to download movies and television shows to a laptop, tablet or mobile phone for viewing offline.



