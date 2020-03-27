Coronavirus: Sony Pictures TV Replacing Canned L.A. Screenings With Digital Platform

'Crossing Swords,' 'Woke,' 'Leonardo,' 'Chapelwaite' and 'Coyote' will be among the shows presented virtually.

With the L.A. Screenings among the near-countless industry events to have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sony Pictures Television has joined a growing number of companies and festivals to go down the online route in order to keep wheels moving.

The company revealed on Friday that in place of its traditional L.A. Screenings appearance it was creating a digital screening platform for its international clients, presenting its slate of new content via a "virtual and on-demand screening experience" called Sony Pictures 2020 Screenings and available in May. Sony added that these virtual screenings would complement localized activities in select markets, with more details to be announced.

The move follows similar announcements by canceled TV events SeriesMania, which has a digital market online now, and MipTV, which is running an online version of its TV market next week.

"This will be a novel way to showcase our upcoming television and movie slates,” said Keith Le Goy, president of distribution and networks at Sony Pictures Television. "As we go through these unprecedented times, the value of great content in providing joy, laughter and escape to people around the world has perhaps never been greater. We – and our creators and talent – are proud to present our amazing content to our global customers."

Among the content to be featured on the service – which is scheduled to consist of trailers and full-length episodes, as well as information from executive producers – are comedy series Woke and and adult animated comedy Crossing Swords, both premiering on Hulu, as well as action-drama Coyote starring Michael Chiklis, and horror drama Chapelwaite starring Oscar winner Adrien Brody.

Global series include the Sara Pascoe comedy Out of Her Mind, historical drama Angel of Hamburg and Leonardo, the Aiden Turner and Freddie Highmore murder mystery drama centered around the elusive artist and genius Leonardo da Vinci.