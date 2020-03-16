Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Leave Hospital After Coronavirus Diagnoses

The Hollywood pair remain under quarantine in a rented home in Australia.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), have left the hospital and are now continuing to self-isolate at a rented home in Australia.

Hanks' rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday that the pair remain under quarantine in the home.

The Hollywood couple, both 63, had announced their diagnoses on Wednesday, revealing on social media that after experiencing some body aches and slight fevers, they were tested for the virus and were found to be positive.

Hanks had traveled to Australia to begin filming Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic for Warner Bros. In response to Hanks' diagnosis, the studio has halted production on the film.

Wilson had made several appearances, including a performance at the Sydney Opera House. An Australian entertainment reporter who met Wilson after that performance has tested positive.

Hanks and Wilson are believed to have contracted the coronavirus in the U.S., or in transit from there, according to officials from Queensland Health, the Australian government department overseeing the outbreak of the disease in that state.

Since making the announcement, Hanks has been providing updates on his and Wilson's status via social media, with his latest share coming late Sunday night.

On Monday, Idris Elba became the latest Hollywood star to reveal that he had tested positive for the virus.