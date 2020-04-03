U.K. Broadcasters Urge Government to Support Freelancers Who "Fall Through Cracks" of COVID-19 Support Schemes

The Film and TV Charity has estimated that half of the 50,000 people working in film and TV are ineligible for the two financial support schemes recently announced.

The U.K.'s major broadcasters and producers have come together to urge the government to ensure all TV industry freelancers impacted by the coronavirus crisis are eligible for the recently unveiled financial support schemes.

In a joint letter, the heads of the BBC, ITV, Comcast-owned Sky, Channel 4, Viacom (which owns Channel 5) and U.K. producers trade association Pact, have written to the secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport to highlight the risk of certain freelancers "unintentionally falling through the cracks" of the furloughing and self-employed schemes announced last month.

The subject has been a major cause for concern for the industry over the past week, with the Film and TV Charity estimating that up to half of the 50,000 staff that work in film and TV are ineligible for any financial support. Most production staff are hired on fixed-term contracts, not considered eligible for the job retention scheme that provides 80 percent of wages, or work through their own limited liability companies, which also don't quality.

"This is a particular issue in our industry which, whilst not colossal in scale, is too big and too fragmented for any business to be able to deal with," the letter said. "As with the other worker schemes, only the government is realistically able to help this group and we think that there is a way that this could be done relatively easily without creating any new scheme."

The broadcasters have offered their support to work with the government on a solution to the issue, and have put forward a proposal for an amendment to the self-employed assistance scheme.

The letter was signed by BBC general director Tony Hall, ITV chief exec Carolyn McCall, Comcast CEO, U.K. and Europe Stephen van Rooyen, Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon, Viacom CBS Networks International's president U.K. and Australia Maria Kyriacou and Pact chief executive John McVay .



