U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Out of Intensive Care

U.K Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care but remains in London's St. Thomas' Hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.

The news was announced Thursday by Downing Street after the British leader spent three nights in the intensive care unit.

"The prime minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery," a spokesperson said. "He is in extremely good spirits."

Johnson was initially taken to the hospital on Sunday after 10 days spent in self-isolation, having tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 26. He was transferred to the intensive care ward on Monday when his condition worsened.

The British prime minister has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is first secretary of state, to deputize for him when necessary. It is currently unclear if and when Johnson would return to work.