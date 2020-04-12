Coronavirus: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Released From Hospital

He had been in a London hospital for a week and spent three nights in the Intensive Care Unit.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital where he was treated in intensive care for the new coronavirus.

Johnson’s office said Sunday he left St. Thomas’ Hospital and will continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister’s country house.

He will not immediately return to work.

Johnson's fiancee, Carrie Symonds, who is expecting a baby, said on Twitter: "Thank you also to everyone who sent such kind messages of support. Today I'm feeling incredibly lucky. There were times last week that were very dark indeed. My heart goes out to all those in similar situations, worried sick about their loved ones."

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is currently in charge of running the government, with aides reportedly expecting Johnson to be out of action for as long as a month.