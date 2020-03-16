German Coronavirus Vaccine Company Turns Down Trump Takeover Bid

The president reportedly offered biopharmaceutical company CureVac “large sums of money” to develop its COVID-19 vaccine exclusively for the U.S..

A German pharmaceutical company working on a vaccine to the coronavirus has turned down an aggressive takeover bid by the U.S. government, led by President Donald Trump.

CureVac, based in the southern German state of Baden Württemberg, rejected offers of “large sums of money” made by the Trump administration for exclusive access to CureVace's promising new vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The attempt to buy out the company has been sharply criticized by the German government.

Speaking to German media over the weekend, German health minister Jens Spahn said that a takeover of CureVac by the Trump administration was “off the table”. The German group would develop a vaccine “for the whole world,” Spahn said, “not for individual countries.”

On 11 March, CureVac released a statement that its CEO, the US citizen Daniel Menichella, was unexpectedly leaving the firm and would be replaced by the company’s founder, Ingmar Hoerr. At the start of the month, Menichella was invited to the White House in Washington to discuss strategy for the rapid development and production of a coronavirus vaccine with Trump, the vice-president, Mike Pence, and members of the White House coronavirus task force.

CureVac has been working on a COVID-19 vaccine since January. German billionaire Dietmar Hopp, a co-founder of software group SAP and major investor in German professional soccer team TSG Hoffenheim, is the company's main shareholder, followed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

German Economics Minister Peter Altmaier on Sunday praised CureVac for rejecting the U.S. offers. “Germany is not for sale,” said Altmaier. The German government noted as well that CureVac's research has been backed by state subsidies. “The German government has a strong interest in developing treatments and vaccines in Germany and Europe,” Altmaier said.

Reports of the Trump offer came over the weekend, as Germany, along with much of Europe, introduced strict new measures to combat the spread of CONVID-19. The World Heath Organization has said Europe is the new epicenter of the global pandemic.