Coronavirus: Will Shelter-at-Home Orders Help Disney+ Launch in Europe?

A report by Futuresource expects Disney+ subscriptions to top 10 million this year with European consumers forced to remain inside during the coronavirus crisis.

The new coronavirus, which has forced millions of Europeans to shelter at home, could be a boon to Disney+, the Hollywood conglomerate's online streaming service, which rolls out across much of western Europe on Tuesday.

Research by British-based Futuresource Consulting suggests stay-at-home directives issued my several European countries in their efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak will boost uptake of Disney+ on the continent.

"The current stay-at-home directive due to the coronavirus, along with additional distribution partnerships, are likely to see subscriber uptake reach even higher levels than previously anticipated," Futuresource forecasts, saying that European subscriptions to Disney+ will "exceed 10 million," making it Europe's third-largest SVOD service behind just Netflix and Amazon Prime. "With the current unorthodox situation we find ourselves in, subscriptions will be further boosted," the group noted.

Disney+, launches in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain and Switzerland on Tuesday. Disney delayed the launch in France, which was also set for March 24, until April 7 at the request of the French government. Rollouts in other European territories, including Portugal, Belgium and the Nordic regions, are planned for later this year. Currently, the Netherlands is the only European country were Disney+ operates.

Ahead of the Tuesday launch, Disney said that it would be voluntarily limiting the bandwidth utilization of its Disney+ service to comply with requests from European Union authorities worried about the increased demands on online networks during the coronavirus pandemic. Disney said the move, similar to that made by Netflix, YouTube and other online video services in Europe last week, would lower overall bandwidth utilization by at least 25 percent in all of the markets where Disney+ is launching this week.

"This speed throttling is not expected to have any major impact on uptake or usage, particularly as it becomes the 'new normal' over the coming months," David Sidebottom of Futuresource told The Hollywood Reporter. "Our view is that most consumers will be prepared to sacrifice picture quality to ensure a seamless viewing (and audio) experience as consumers realign their expectations to this new norm – indeed many consumers may barely notice any difference as long as broadband networks continue to cope with overall increase in online traffic."

Sidebottom said Disney+'s delay in France is also unlikely to have a major impact on the service's overall subscriber uptake. "We could well see pent-up demand build further" in France because of the delay, he noted.

Futuresource expects Disney+ to quickly become the number three player in most of its phase-two launch countries in Europe, but the key challenge will be "maintaining its growth in new subscriptions after such quick traction, whilst retaining its existing monthly subscribers." Futuresource cited Disney's latest financial results in February that showed the uptake of Disney+ in phase-one territories, meaning the U.S, Canada and the Netherlands, slowed in the early weeks of 2020.

Futuresource's research indicates most people who intend to sign up for Disney+ will do so within one month after the service launches in their territory.

To maintain its initial momentum, Futuresource argues, Disney+ needs to expand distribution partnerships with pay TV and telecommunications platforms (Disney+ already has distribution deals in place with the likes of Sky in the U.K. and Ireland, Deutsche Telekom in Germany and Movistar+ in Spain), and to refresh its catalog of classic titles with new release flagship titles, as the company did with Frozen 2, which Disney put up on Disney+ three months earlier than planned. Steadily refreshing Disney+'s library with newly available content "will be critical in keeping subscribers sticky," Futuresource notes.

The full impact of the coronavirus on the entertainment industry is still unknown but, the group says, but "one certainty is that Disney+ uptake will be impressive."



