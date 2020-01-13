Cory Booker Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

The New Jersey senator says he will "campaign as hard as I can for whoever is the eventual nominee."

Sen. Cory Booker is ending his run for president.

The New Jersey senator announced the news in an email to supporters and in a video posted to Twitter. "It’s with a full heart that I share this news — I’m suspending my campaign for president," he wrote on social media. "To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot — thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together."

In the video, Booker says he looks forward to returning to the trail to "campaign as hard as I can for whoever is the eventual nominee."

In the email to his supporters, Booker explained, "Nearly one year ago, I got in the race for president because I believed to my core that the answer to the common pain Americans are feeling right now, the answer to Donald Trump’s hatred and division, is to reignite our spirit of common purpose to take on our biggest challenges and build a more just and fair country for everyone.

"I’ve always believed that. I still believe that. I’m proud I never compromised my faith in these principles during this campaign to score political points or tear down others. And maybe I’m stubborn, but I’ll never abandon my faith in what we can accomplish when we join together."

His statement concluded, "I will carry this fight forward — I just won’t be doing it as a candidate for president this year."

Booker recently told an Associated Press podcast that the looming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, among other issues in Washington, could deal a "big, big blow" to his campaign by keeping him away from Iowa in the weeks before the Feb. 3 caucuses.

The senator, who struggled to break into the top tier of contenders, joins Julián Castro and Marianne Williamson as the latest of the Democratic presidential hopefuls to drop out of the race. His exit leaves just one African American candidate in the race, Deval Patrick, who jumped into the crowded field in November.