Cory Booker Says Rosario Dawson "Has Taught Me a Lot of Lessons About Love"

Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker opened up about his relationship with Rosario Dawson and plans to select a woman as his running mate if he becomes the 2020 nominee during his visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday.

The New Jersey senator talked about how the news that he and Dawson are dating broke.

He explained that the public learned about the relationship when she was "ambushed" at an airport in Washington, D.C., after visiting him. "I suddenly got this little video from her saying, 'I got TMZ'd. I don't have makeup on,'" he recalled.

"She's just an incredible human being," he added about Dawson.

DeGeneres said that while the relationship is great, they will be heavily watched as the election approaches.

"As our relationship grows, it's difficult," he said about the newfound attention on the pair.

"But she is a deeply soulful person and has taught me a lot of lessons about love already and sometimes you show the greatest strength when you're vulnerable. She really has this nurturing spirit that's made me more courageous, not just in the love I project and want to see in our country, but I think in our own personal relationships to love more fearlessly," he said. "I'm very, very blessed to be with somebody who makes me a better person."

The host concluded the topic by sharing that if the couple got married in the White House, it would be equivalent to the royal wedding. In fact, the pair joked that perhaps DeGeneres could officiate.

He joked, “Would you help preside over the wedding?” And she responded, “Yes, I would be a big part of that.”

Booker also revealed whether or not he would have a female running mate if he gets the Democratic nomination.

DeGeneres brought up that he'd said he was determined to get a woman into the White House, regardless of whether she was the president or vice president.

"First of all, I wanted there to be a woman president in 2016 and it’s unfortunate there wasn’t," he said. "Look at the people running right now. We have incredibly talented, capable women and men. We have an openly gay candidate, black candidates. It’s just this incredible diversity. We should be a ticket that reflects the diversity of this country. Gender diversity, race diversity."

"If I am elected as the nominee, I am going to make sure there is gender diversity on the ticket," he said.

DeGeneres then joked that she was "busy" and can't take on the responsibility of vice president. "I would never want to be in politics; I don’t know what you’re thinking," she added.

"I will tell you this — we all are in politics. That space. Democracy is not a spectator sport. One of the things that we are suffering from I think in our country is the opposite of justice is not injustice. It’s often inaction, apathy and indifference," he said. "We have low voter turnouts for a democracy this vibrant. We have politicians that on issues ranging from gun safety to college debt that they aren’t doing what the majority of their voters want to do. And so, whether you say you’re a politician or not, the reality is, we all have to get involved in the civic space, especially in a moral moment like this where so much is on the line."

"I hope all of us view ourselves as agents for this country to make it better and make it a more perfect union," he concluded.