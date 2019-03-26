Cory Booker Confirmed to Speak at Human Rights Campaign's Los Angeles Gala

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker will make another appearance on behalf of the Human Rights Campaign at the org's West Coast event March 30.

U.S. Senator turned 2020 presidential candidate Cory Booker has booked a Saturday night date with the Human Rights Campaign.

Booker will take the stage and give a speech at HRC's Los Angeles dinner, held downtown inside JW Marriott L.A. LIVE. He'll join honorees Christina Aguilera and Yeardley Smith at the event, which will also feature performances by artists Betty Who, Shea Diamond and comedian Dana Goldberg.

In making the announcement, HRC president Chad Griffin called the New Jersey Democrat a "longtime friend and champion of our community," praising his leadership on LGBTQ rights and social justice. Griffin added: “As a lead co-sponsor of the Equality Act, which will extend crucial nondiscrimination protections to millions of LGBTQ people across the country, Senator Booker has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to our community and we are honored to welcome him to one of our most crucial events of the year.”

It's not his first outing with HRC. Booker delivered a speech to more than 3,000 at the 2012 HRC National Dinner in Washington, D.C., as well as appearances at the HRC Greater NY galas in 2013 and 2015. The Los Angeles event is a sizable one, drawing more than 1,000 guests at the hotel. Also confirmed to attend this weekend are Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Paris Barclay, Alexandra Billings, Kimora Blac, Raymond Braun, Betty DeGeneres, Guillermo Diaz, Nyle DiMarco, Fortune Feimster, Sam Greisman, Marcia Gay Harden, Alex Landi, Ira Madison, Ross Mathews, Teri Polo, Adam Rippon, Josie Totah, Aisha Tyler, Lachlan Watson, Blossom Brown, Scott Evans, Alex Landi, Ross Mathews and others.

More information about the event can be found here.