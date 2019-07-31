Cory Booker's "S***hole" Comment Goes Uncensored During CNN Debate

The New Jersey senator was engaged in a heated discussion with former vice president Joe Biden.

During a heated exchange about immigration policy, New Jersey Sen. and presidential candidate Cory Booker used the word "shithole" during Wednesday night's CNN Democratic primary debate in Detroit.

The word went uncensored on air. Booker was engaged in a heated discussion with former vice president Joe Biden, who was heckled earlier for the number of immigrant deportations that occurred during Barack Obama's administration.

The senator was quoting President Donald Trump, who reportedly asked during a January 2018 White House meeting, "Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?"

After the first night of CNN's Democratic debate went smoothly, Wednesday night's debate has been interrupted twice by hecklers, including approximately three individuals who lobbed chants at New York City mayor Bill de Blasio.