'Cosby Show' Reruns Pulled From Bounce TV Following Guilty Verdict

The network similarly pulled the disgraced comedian's other sitcom, 'Cosby,' from the air in 2015.

In the wake of Bill Cosby's guilty verdict in the retrial of his sexual assault case, reruns of the comedian's The Cosby Show are being pulled from the air by network Bounce TV.

"Effective immediately, Bounce is removing The Cosby Show from our schedule," the network, founded in 2011, said in its statement.

On Thursday, Cosby was found guilty of sexual assault on all three counts by a Pennsylvania jury. After the guilty verdict was read and jurors left the courtroom, Cosby called the District Attorney Kevin Steele an "asshole." As Steele argued to revoke bail, Cosby stood up and shouted, "I'm sick of him!"

Bounce bills itself as "the first 24/7 digital multicast broadcast network created to target African Americans." The network was founded in April, 2011 by equal rights activists Martin Luther King III and Andrew Young and launched that September.

The network first acquired sitcoms for broadcast in January, 2015 through a series of deals that brought The WB's mid-90s show The Parent 'Hood', Fox's Roc, D.L. Hughley's The Hughleys and Cosby Show spinoff A Different World to the network. The latter show, created by Cosby, remains on Bounce's current broadcast schedule.

In addition to The Cosby Show, the network also ran episodes of Cosby's 1990s CBS series, Cosby, which they pulled in July, 2015 when allegations of sexual assault against Cosby were publicized.