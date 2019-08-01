Cosmo Genovese, Script Supervisor on 'Star Trek' Series, Dies at 95

He also worked on 'Friendly Persuasion' with Gary Cooper, 'Perry Mason' and 'The A-Team.'

Cosmo Genovese, a veteran script supervisor whose credits include Perry Mason, The A-Team and two Star Trek series, died Tuesday, his family said. He was 95.

His first job in Hollywood was on William Wyler's Oscar best-picture nominee Friendly Persuasion (1956), starring Gary Cooper, Dorothy McGuire and Anthony Perkins.

Genovese served as a script supervisor on Star Trek: The Next Generation from 1987-94 and Star Trek: Voyager from 1995-2000 for a total of 275 episodes.

Star Trek: TNG and Voyager writers made subtle tributes to him on their series, putting his name on dedication plaques and directories, calling a flower shop "Genovese's Flowers" and a coffee shop "Cosimo" and dubbing an energetic carbon-based biological reactant "bio-genovesium."

Born in Chicago on Aug. 13, 1923, Genovese graduated from Northwestern with a degree in speech and served in the U.S. Armed Forces from 1943-46. After World War II, he directed television and radio shows at WGN before heading to California in the mid-1950s.

He worked on CBS' Perry Mason from 1957-64 and NBC's The A-Team from 1983-87 as well as on Broken Arrow, The New Mike Hammer, The Brady Bunch, Barnaby Jones, The Incredible Hulk and Tales From the Crypt.

Genovese was a member of IATSE Local 871 for more than 50 years.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy; son Ross and his wife, Cathy; and grandchildren Zenin and Jason. A memorial service is set for Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park & Mortuary at 11 a.m. Aug. 10.