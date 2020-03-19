Academy of Country Music Sets Special of Home, Acoustic Performances for ACM Awards Time Slot

The stars set to participate in 'Our Country,' which will also feature guests taking viewers through clips of their favorite moments from the awards’ 55-year history, have yet to be announced.

A starry lineup of country music stars will do their bit by practicing social distancing, staying home and keeping the tunes coming for a special broadcast event, ACM Presents: Our Country.

A yet-to-be revealed list of famous guests will perform at-home acoustic performances for the CBS special, scheduled to air 8pm ET on April 5, the slot left vacant by the postponed Academy of Country Music Awards.

Also on the night, guests will talk viewers through clips of their favorite moments from the Academy of Country Music Awards’ 55-year history.

The TV special will go some way to filling the void left by the rescheduling of the ACM Awards, due to the far-reaching impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although the highly anticipated 55th ACM Awards show is unable to take place on April 5 due to the health crisis, we still wanted to deliver fans an entertaining ACM Country Music special as planned,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, in a statement. “We are thrilled to announce ACM Presents: Our Country, an all-new special that allows fans to connect with their favorite Country artists and to relive some of the greatest moments of the ACM Awards, all from the comfort and safety of their own homes.”

The Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions are producing the upcoming TV event, with participating artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

In an update on the rescheduled 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, reps say the gala is expected to air on CBS in September, though dates and venues have yet to be confirmed.

