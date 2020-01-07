Country Star Sam Hunt to Perform at NHL Outdoor Game

The "Body Like a Back Road" singer will take the stage for the L.A. Kings-Avalanche contest at the Air Force Academy stadium in Colorado.

Country music star Sam Hunt will perform at the Feb. 15 NHL Stadium Series outdoor game between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings at the U.S. Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, it was announced Tuesday.

Hunt's "Body Like a Back Road," from his triple-platinum-selling debut album, Montevallo, was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for a record 27 consecutive weeks. The Grammy-nominated song was the most-streamed and most-downloaded country tune of 2017.

Montevallo also includes the hits "Leave the Night On," "House Party," "Take Your Time" and "Make You Miss Me." Hunt

A crowd of 85,630 was on hand on New Year's Day at the Cotton Bowl for the NHL's annual Winter Classic outdoor game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators. The Avalanche-Kings matchup is the league's lone Stadium Series game this season.

Hunt, 35, from Cedartown, Georgia, is in the studio finishing up a project expected this year. The singer-songwriter will take the stage during the first intermission of the game, which will be televised in primetime by NBC.