Of Course SoulCycle Lets You Customize Leggings with Swarovski Crystals

We even had a Justin Bieber sighting while checking out the new DIY SoulCycle x Ultracor leggings.

Just as THR was having a look at the cool new custom leggings at SoulCycle in Beverly Hills yesterday, none other than Justin Bieber ambled in the front door on his way to class. For the ride, Biebs showed up donning a gray Supreme hoodie with Adidas x Alexander Wang shorts, fluo orange Adidas x Alexander Wang sneakers and a matching orange bandana tied around his grown-out locks.

The 24-year-old musician’s Churchome pal Josh Mehl (who Biebs thanked on Insta last October for making him “a better man”) also joined the class—maybe they’re drawn to the motivational mantras and tribe vibe, not so unlike a church service.

Papz are tracking plenty of celebs who clamor for seats at SoulCycle’s in-the-dark spinning classes with pumping dance-party playlists and uplifting shout-outs. Among them: Beyonce and Jay Z, David and Victoria Beckham, Charlize Theron, Usher, Tyler Perry, Lea Michele, Kelly Ripa and John Legend.

The company, acquired by Equinox in 2011, is also known for its upscale athleisure line with logo graphics that will be revamped this fall. In the meantime, SoulCycle has upped its collab game, partnering with New York-based streetwear label Public School, ‘70s-inspired Venice fashion brand Aviator Nation, stylish Australian activewear lines P.E. Nation and The Upside, and A.L.C., the label by celeb stylist-turned-fashion designer Andrea Lieberman.

The latest SoulCycle collab is a partnership with L.A.-based performance activewear company Ultracor on a line of seamless leggings that can be personalized and customized — and the technology is unique to SoulCycle for the next six months.

Customers can choose from five styles of star and skull-and-crossbones logo patterns (one decorated with Swarovski crystals) that can be customized in a range of scaled color on various parts of the design with the twist of a digital dial, sized in exacting length according to the customer’s height, and personalized with a word of up to 10 characters printed on the back of the waistband.

Orders for the $220 leggings can be placed via the Ultracor kiosk — available as of Monday at kiosks in select SoulCycle studios, exclusively at the Beverly Hills location in L.A. — with home delivery in three business days. New styles will be added to the mix every couple weeks.

For those hitting Coachella, SoulCycle’s popping up this weekend at the American Express Platinum House in Parker Palm Springs hotel (sans cycles) to offer their new, err, spin-off, mat-based SoulAnnex fitness classes. Sign up for classes on both Saturday and Sunday here; proceeds from the 10:30 a.m. class benefit the SoulScholars Program for underserved youth.

In that starry Coachella crowd, you never know who you might find cardio dancing next to you, just in from Moschino Desert Party and Neon Carnival.