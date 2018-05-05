Courtney B. Vance Touts Local Production at Film in California Conference

The annual confab was held Saturday at Los Angeles Center Studios.

Production insiders gathered on Saturday for the Film in California Conference.

The annual confab, held at Los Angeles Center Studios this year, drew the likes of studio executives, location managers and film commissioners. The conference gives the latter the opportunity to remind production pros of the state's built-in perks — namely, diverse landscapes, robust crews and near-perfect weather — and specifically what their local regions offer.

At the top of the day-long event, California Film Commissioner Amy Lemisch kicked off the conference with a few opening remarks she gave alongside Film Liaisons In California Statewide president Cassandra Hesseltine. Lemisch’s organization will partner with FLICS, the association of regional film liaisons, for the conference each year.

The conference came at a great time for California, Lemisch noted. "Our crews are busy working on big and small features, TV series, and commercials, facilities are bustling, and we continue to see an explosion of content production," she says. "Our conference today is as much about celebrating as it is about networking and learning."

Also on hand to tour filming in the state was actor Courtney B. Vance, whose long list of California-based credits include playing Johnnie Cochran in the FX series American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson. Working on the FX series showed Vance the impressive commitment California studios had to fulfilling the filmmaker’s visions and to historical accuracy.

“The production gave us the location map pages of course, but there was no address for base camp,” Vance described. “I later found out that we had the entire downtown Los Angeles as our location for two successive weekends! Can you imagine?”

What also makes California the best place to shoot is its diverse and awe-inspiring locations Vance said — like that of the drama series Revenge. “Although fans of the show thought they were looking at the Hamptons, billions of people were actually being given a weekly dose of real California beauty courtesy of Manhattan Beach.”

Other sessions held on Saturday included a "The Making of the Amazon Series Bosch" panel featuring the show's executive producers, castmembers and location manager and a "Women Behind the Scenes" panel featuring production designers, studio execs, cinematographers, directors and showrunners.

Also presented later in the day was a "Film Festivals — A Primer" panel with representatives from Outfest & Newfest, NewFilmmakers Los Angeles, Santa Barbara Int'l Film Festival; Senior Programmer, LA Film Festival; and Independent Filmmaker, and a "The Magic of Visual Effects" panel with representatives from Netflix, Mammal Studios and Zoic Studios.

At the end of the packed day, NCIS executive producer Mark Horowitz was presented with the California Golden Slate Award, an honor given to an individual who champions filming in California and whose body of work has generated thousands of in-state production jobs.