Courtney Braun to Head Legal Affairs for Endeavor

Courtney Braun has been named head of legal affairs for Endeavor and its companies including WME, IMG Models, The Wall Group, Art & Commerce, and Dixon Talent. Braun will be responsible for setting all legal policy and procedure for Endeavor's representation businesses and will continue to oversee Endeavor's global employment and immigration law practice, as well as litigation for its representation and entertainment businesses.

This winter Braun co-chaired Endeavor’s Client Advisory Committee, formed to create guidelines to assess client misconduct and the company's response to it. Last year she helped establish Endeavor's government relations practice responsible for the company’s lobbying, political action, and political giving. She advised on the creation of Endeavor Action, a political action committee dedicated to arts education and voter registration issues. She also helped lead efforts to legalize mixed martial arts in France.

Braun has been with the company for eight years, joining WME shortly after the William Morris Agency and Endeavor merger. She previously worked in business affairs and legal affairs at Sony Pictures and began her career as an associate in the New York office of Skadden Arps.

