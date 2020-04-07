6 Cozy Knits for Women Working at Home

These designer styles prove that cocooning can be chic, from brands worn by Lupita Nyong'o, Jennifer Lopez and Mindy Kaling.

Spring's top knits come in soft, calming shades and slouchy, oversized silhouettes that are ideal for the new work-from-home 9 to 5. Whether you're working, cozying up with a book or finally binge-watching Tiger King, these effortless styles fit in with the new casual-meets-professional dress code.

Here are six options to wear this season, from brands donned by Saoirse Ronan, Lupita Nyong'o and Selena Gomez.

1. Cos

Made from wool and mulberry silk, this cardigan doubles as a sweater to lounge in or as a dress. The label is contributing to coronavirus relief efforts by manufacturing masks for healthcare workers; $125 at cosstores.com.

2. Brunello Cucinelli

This easy-to-wear cable-knit sweater has an oversized silhouette designed with thick-ribbed trims. Jennifer Lopez and Saoirse Ronan are fans of the brand; $1495 at modaoperandi.com.

3. Madeleine Thompson

Crafted from 100% cashmere, this long-line sweater features pastel and neutral tones. Kate Moss, Mindy Kaling and Jennifer Garner don Madeleine Thompson; $550 at net-a-porter.com.

4. Fenty

This Italian-made, off-white wool sweater has cut-outs and a comfortable silhouette. Selena Gomez wears Rihanna's label; $860 at bergdorfgoodman.com.

5. Treasure & Bond

Stylish and cozy for spring, this thermal crewneck sweater in pink sepia is ideal for lounging. Jennifer Lawrence and Sienna Miller have been seen wearing the brand; $69 at nordstrom.com.

6. Mansur Gavriel

With a traditional button-up design, this cashmere wool textured sweater includes a deep V neckline and two pockets. Lupita Nyong'o, Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon love Mansur Gavriel; $595 at mansurgavriel.com.