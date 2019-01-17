Sony to Shut Down Crackle in Latin America

The subscription service operates independently from the ad-supported Crackle service available in the U.S.

Sony is discontinuing Crackle in Latin America.

The streaming service will cease operations in the region on April 30. "Crackle Latin America is not sustainable in the present highly competitive local environment," Keith Le Goy, Sony president of worldwide distribution, wrote in an email to staff that was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Crackle served as a subscription service in Latin America, while its U.S. counterpart has operated as a free, ad-supported offering. Le Goy noted that the closure of Crackle in the region is unrelated to the operation of the U.S. business, for which Sony is currently seeking strategic partners.

"OTT/direct-to-consumer remains an incredibly important area for our evolving industry, and we will persist in exploring other opportunities in the space," Le Goy wrote, adding that Sony will remain focused on Canal Sony and AXN businesses in the region.

Seventeen employees will be laid off as part of the closure of Crackle Latin America. The shutdown comes a few months after the June closure of Crackle Canada.

In the U.S., Crackle has more than 100 million downloads and offers such original programming as Start Up and The Oath as well as library movies and TV shows.