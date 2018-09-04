Craig Melvin Joins Weekday 'Today' as News Anchor

Melvin recently left his role as co-host of the Saturday morning version of the NBC show.

Craig Melvin, a rising star at NBC News and MSNBC, is taking on a new role as news anchor of the weekday version of the Today show, it was announced on Tuesday morning.

Melvin recently stepped down from his post as co-host of the Saturday morning version of the show.

“As you guys know, for the better part of the past year, I have been pulling triple duty here at NBC News,” Melvin said on Aug. 25, his last morning co-hosting on Saturdays. “It's been a lot. It’s a lot for anyone, even someone who loves what he does as much as I do.”

On Tuesday morning, co-host Savannah Guthrie said that Melvin stepped away from the Saturday show "so he can be with us every morning, and we're so happy."

"I didn't have sisters growing up, so I'm looking forward to picking up two sisters every Monday through Friday," Melvin said of Guthrie and her co-host, Hoda Kotb. "The sisters you never wanted," Guthrie chimed in.

Melvin will continue to host MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin in the afternoons. Before taking on his new role, Melvin served as a national correspondent for the Today show.

Melvin made national headlines in June during an interview with former President Bill Clinton, who chafed at Melvin's questions about the Monica Lewinsky scandal.