Craig Turner, Tina Turner's Son, Dies By Suicide

Craig died at his home in Studio City on Tuesday.

Craig Raymond Turner, the first son of Tina Turner, has died at the age of 59, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Craig was "pronounced dead at his residence in Studio City at 12:38 p.m. today,” Los Angeles County coroner’s office assistant chief Ed Winter confirmed to THR. Winter said Turner's death was reported as a suicide and that he had a gunshot wound. An autopsy is pending.

Craig is the son of Tina and saxophonist Raymond Hill. Tina's first husband, Ike Turner, adopted Craig. Turner was a real estate agent in the San Fernando Valley, with his Rodeo Realty profile noting that he belonged to the National Organization of Realtors and California Association of Realtors.

THR has reached out to representatives for Tina Turner.