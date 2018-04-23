'Crazy Rich Asians' Debuts First Trailer

"Daaamn, he's like the Asian Bachelor!" Awkwafina tells Constance Wu in Jon M. Chu's adaptation of Kevin Kwan's best-selling novel, out Aug. 17.

Just as the world is getting into the mood for a royal wedding, the first trailer for Jon M. Chu's comedy Crazy Rich Asians is finally here.

The Warner Bros. film, which follows American Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) as she accompanies her longtime boyfriend Nick Young (Henry Golding) to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore, is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Kevin Kwan. As Rachel visits Nick's hometown for the first time, she quickly learns that her boyfriend is not only from one of the richest families in Asia, but also is one of its most eligible bachelors, putting a target on her back from jealous socialites as well as Nick's formidable mother, Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh).

"Daaamn, Rachel, he's like the Asian Bachelor!" exclaims Rachel's friend Peik Lin (Awkwafina) as they pull up to the Young family's palatial estate. The trailer delivers on the high fashion, glitzy parties and glamorous drama (plus abs) promised in Kwan's best-selling novel.

"You really should've told me you're like the Prince William of Asia," Rachel tells her boyfriend.

"That's ridiculous," replies Nick. "I'm much more of a Harry."

Ken Jeong, Gemma Chan and Jimmy O. Yang also star. Crazy Rich Asians hits theaters Aug. 17.

Watch the trailer, which debuted on Monday's Ellen DeGeneres Show, above.