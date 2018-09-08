Creative Arts Emmys: Ceremony Makes History With Black Actors Sweeping Guest-Acting Categories

The awards were all the honored actors' first Emmys.

For the first time in Emmy history, all four guest-acting prizes have gone to black actors.

At Saturday's first day of the Creative Arts Emmys awards, guest acting prizes went to Tiffany Haddish for her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live; Katt Williams for his role as Willy in Atlanta; Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill on This Is Us and Samira Wiley for Moira on The Handmaid's Tale.

The awards were all the actors' first Emmys. And Haddish made history twice with her SNL appearance, which marked the first time a black female stand-up comedian hosted the show.

Other history-making moment at the ceremony was Shauna Duggin's win for stunt coordination for a comedy series: Duggins is the first woman to ever claim the prize. ""I think this show in general breaks the mold and I'm so honored to be a part of it," Duggin said in comments backstage.

The second part of the Creative Arts Emmys will take place Sunday starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, and an edited version will air on FXX on Sept. 15.