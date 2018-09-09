Creative Arts Emmys: Apple Brings Home First Win For 'Carpool Karaoke'

The James Corden-produced 'Late Late Show' spinoff has been renewed for a second season..

James Corden has delivered Apple its first Emmy win.

The iPhone giant's Carpool Karaoke took home an Emmy trophy at Sunday night's Creative Arts Emmys in the shortform variety series category. The series, a spinoff of Corden-hosted Late Late Show, beat out shortform spinoffs from The Daily Show, Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show. Also nominated in the category was YouTube series Honest Trailers and Funny or Die's Gay of Thrones.

Backstage, Carpool Karaoke exec producer Eric Pankowski said the team was thrilled to be a part of Apple’s first nomination and Emmy. “They were incredibly supportive and it's a sign of the times that TV isn’t what it used to be. They let us do our show and play in this sandbox. ... We are really excited to be here and do them proud.”

Carpool Karaoke was one of Apple's first forays into original programming. The tech giant also debuted reality series Planet of the Apps in summer 2017. Since these shows were ordered, Apple has doubled down on original content, hiring Sony TV veterans Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht to oversee worldwide video programming. They have quickly assembled a slate of high-profile, premium TV projects including anthology series Amazing Stories and a Reese Witherspoon-Jennifer Aniston morning television drama.

Carpool Karaoke remains separate from Van Amburg and Erlicht's television efforts. Because of its music focus, it is seen as additive to the streaming music library that Apple has amassed for it $10-per-month Apple Music streaming service. The series was renewed for a second season in February this year. Meanwhile, Carpool Karaoke is a regular feature on Late Late Show, with recent appearances by Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes.

Apple isn't a complete stranger to the Emmy Awards. The Tim Cook-led company has received several technical Emmys over the years and it also took home a trophy for commercial of the year in 2014 for its "Misunderstood" spot. But this is the first time that Apple is being recognized for original programming.

The Sunday night win completed a trifecta for Corden, who also took home two Emmys on the first night of the Creative Arts Emmys. His Snapchat series James Corden's Next James Corden had Saturday night wins for outstanding actor in a shortform comedy or drama and outstanding shortform comedy or drama series. The British actor and comedian also was nominated for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) for the Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special and outstanding variety special (live) for his work hosting The Grammys. He will also vie for the outstanding variety talk series win at the Primetime Emmys alongside nominees Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.