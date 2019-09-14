Emmys: 'Free Solo' Sweeps Creative Arts Categories, Including Direction, Cinematography

The film, directed by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarheyli, won awards in all seven of the categories it was nominated in, including outstanding achievement in interactive media, sound editing and mixing.

Rock climbing documentary Free Solo, which captures Alex Honnold's scaling of Yosemite's 3000 ft high El Capitan wall, was the recipient of seven (out of its seven nominated categories) Creative Emmy Awards on Saturday night.

The film, directed by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarheyli, won outstanding directing for a documentary/nonfiction program, outstanding cinematography, sound editing, sound mixing, picture editing, music composition and best achievement in interactive media.

Back in February, Free Solo won best documentary feature at the 91st Academy Awards. Backstage at the awards ceremony, Chin exclaimed, "Hanging off the wall, I couldn’t see Alex Honnold below, and I just had to trust that he was just being perfect. We also had to carry the weight of the entire production being perfect, because if we made any mistakes, it could have been catastrophic."

The film also won best documentary at the BAFTA awards.

In completing the climb, Honnold became the first person to ever climb El Capitan without ropes or safety gear.

The 2019 Creative Arts Emmys were held over two nights (Sept. 14 and 15) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A broadcast of the award ceremony will air on FXX on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, ahead of the Primetime Emmy Awards telecast.