Emmys: Norman Lear Becomes Oldest Winner Ever at 97

After his win at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Norman Lear is now the oldest Emmy winner ever.

He passed Our Planet narrator Sir David Attenborough, 93, who also won an Emmy on Saturday night, for the title of oldest Emmy winner. Attenborough would have held the record if Lear hadn't won.

At 97 years old, Lear received his first nomination since 1991 with the live ABC special broadcast of All in the Family and The Jeffersons, in which Lear won as an executive producer in the outstanding variety special (live) category on Saturday. He beat Carl Reiner for the title of oldest nominee ever by six months.

"The fact of my life is, I don't think about it a lot," said Lear backstage at the Emmys, in reference to his age. "I suppose I'm thinking about it more now... I'm 96 [fellow executive producer Jimmy Kimmel corrected him, saying he was 97]. I like waking up in the morning... "

Said Kimmel, "It’s the greatest thing you can ever imagine, it’s like dancing with Fred Astaire. It was for me, a lover of Norman’s work and his television shows, and then getting to know the man himself, the high point of my career and a thrill from the very beginning to this moment."

Over his career, Lear has been nominated 15 times, winning four Emmys for All in the Family: two in 1971 and again in 1972 and 1973. Lear has also been honored by the Television Academy with a Hall of Fame induction in 1984.

Also winning the Emmy alongside Lear and Kimmel were executive producers Adam McKay, Justin Theroux, Will Ferrell and Brent Miller and co-exec producer Eric Cook.