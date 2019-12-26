Creators of Gay Jesus Netflix Special Hit With Christmas Eve Attack

A petition asking the streaming giant to ban 'The First Temptation of Christ' circulated online before the attack.

The headquarters of Brazilian YouTube comedy troupe Porta dos Fundos came under attack Christmas Eve following backlash over a Netflix comedy special that features a gay Jesus, called The First Temptation of Christ.

Porta dos Fundos' Rio de Janeiro headquarters were hit with a Molotov cocktail attack Tuesday. Two petrol bombs were thrown at the building, which caused a fire. The office's security guards reportedly put out the fire. No one was hurt in the attack.

"One of the security guards managed to control the fire and was not injured, even though the action endangered several innocent lives in the company and on the street," read a statement from Porta dos Fundos on social media following the attack. "Porta dos Fundos condemns any act of violence and has made the security camera images available to the authorities, and expects those responsible for the attacks to be found and punished. However, our priority right now is the safety of the entire team that works with us."

The statement continues, "Once we have more details, we will speak again. But for now, we anticipate that we will move on, more united, stronger, more inspired and confident that the country will survive this storm of hatred, and love will prevail along with freedom of speech."

The First Temptation of Christ debuted on Netflix on Dec. 3. The satirical, 46-minute special featured a comic story about Jesus returning from the desert after 40 days. He arrives home for a party hosted by Mary and Joseph with a male companion, Orlando, who heavily implies he and Jesus are romantically involved.

The synopsis reads: "Jesus, who's hitting the big 3-0, brings a surprise guest to meet the family. A Christmas special so wrong, it must be from comedians Porta dos Fundos."

Prior to the attack, a petition circulated online that called authorities to ban the special and asked Porta dos Fundos to apologize. The petition currently has over 2 million signatures.

Back in 2018, Porta dos Fundos won an international Emmy for its comedy special The Last Hangover. The special involved Jesus’ disciples waking up following a bender of drugs, drinking and prostitutes as they struggled to find their savior.