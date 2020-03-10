Crew Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus on Fox's 'neXt'

The infected crew member had travelled from California to Chicago, according to a report.

Fox and/or Disney notified cast and crew Tuesday that a production member for the show neXt, which wrapped production at Cinespace in Chicago last week, has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the performers union SAG-AFTRA said in a statement Tuesday. A report in the Chicago Tribune identified the person as a woman in her 50s who had traveled from California to Chicago.

According to the union, “that person came into contact with other cast and crew at Cinespace and possibly elsewhere. We are working with the production company regarding this matter to determine the timeline and scope of potential exposure to members and others. We are monitoring the situation closely and will update our statement periodically as warranted.”

The Tribune reports that Cinespace Chicago Film Studios is also home to NBC’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. and that production on neXt wrapped last week, and the show, starring John Slattery (Mad Men) — is expected to premiere in May.

“We have been notified by the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) that a crew member on neXt, which concluded production in Chicago last week, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is receiving treatment,” said Disney Television Studios in a statement. “We are working closely with the CDPH to identify and contact all individuals who came in direct contact with the crew member, and are taking precautions to protect all who work on our productions.”

THR is reaching out to Fox.

SAG-AFTRA also sent an email to members advising them of the situation. “SAG-AFTRA is in the process of contacting our members who have worked at Cinespace and/or in a local network series the past two weeks to inform them of the situation and encourage them to follow CDC-recommended safety precautions,” the email noted. The news comes a day after the union cancelled most in-person meetings and non-essential travel throughout the country.



