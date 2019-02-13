MTV U.K. Bringing Back 'Cribs'

Kelly Bradshaw, vp, MTV U.K., lauds the show as a "cult hit" and picks it as the latest iconic property to return to the Viacom brand.

Viacom's MTV is bringing back Cribs, the show that sees celebrities inviting viewers into their homes, in the U.K.

It is the latest show that MTV is reviving. Among the iconic properties it previously picked for a return are Total Request Live, Jersey Shore, The Hills and Spring Break.

The eight-episode 30-minute show will be produced by Viacom International Media Networks’ in-house production arm, Elephant House Studios, starting this spring. It will air later this year on MTV U.K.

“With its firmly cemented status as a cult hit program, Cribs remains one of the most-loved shows in MTV history,” said Kelly Bradshaw, vp, MTV U.K. "The new series is set to be warm and funny, giving MTV audiences a sneak peak into how their favorite stars live.”

In addition to the linear show, MTV International and Viacom Digital Studios International have partnered to produce five shortform episodes entitled Geordie Cribs. The episodes will feature past and present castmembers of U.K. hit show Geordie Shore giving tours around their homes. The episodes will be available on Facebook Watch, YouTube and MTV’s international web and social platforms from Feb. 25, with linear premieres to follow.

First launched on MTV U.S. in 2000, Cribs aired for 17 seasons totaling 130 episodes. Among the A-listers who showed off their homes were Kim Kardashian, DJ Khaled, Naomi Campbell and Beyonce. Countries such as Canada and Australia created their own local versions of the series.

The U.K. series was commissioned by Bradshaw and will be executive produced by Craig Orr, vp commissioning and development at MTV International. At Elephant House, executive producers will be Ed Taylor, Nic McNeilis and Luke McFarlane.